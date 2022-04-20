SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County officials say the first “Safe Stay Community” will be built at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads.
The new concept community will serve as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness. They include 24-7 security, case management services, and on-site sanitation and food services.
Officials say they hope to help people transition into permanent housing.
Up to 100 sleeping cabins, along with bathrooms and communal gathering spaces, will be housed at the site.
The site is being reviewed and is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors on April 26. Construction is expected to start next month, with the county anticipating opening the site in late summer or early fall.