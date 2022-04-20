CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a vacant building caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 6400 Block of Lang Avenue after a report of a fire came in.

While there, they noticed that the fire was showing from the rear of the building.

They began to work on getting inside the building and extinguishing the fire.

The blaze was put out, and no injuries were reported.

