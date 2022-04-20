SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a vacant building caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 6400 Block of Lang Avenue after a report of a fire came in.
While there, they noticed that the fire was showing from the rear of the building.
While there, they noticed that the fire was showing from the rear of the building.

They began to work on getting inside the building and extinguishing the fire.
The blaze was put out, and no injuries were reported.
Incident info: Heavily boarded up vacant building with fire showing from the rear of the building. Fire crews are working on opening up the building, locating the fire, extinguishment and checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/fOIcPvNWuY
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 20, 2022

6400 Block of Lang Ave. Fire has been extinguished. Investigator requested. No injuries reported.
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 20, 2022