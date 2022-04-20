Giants Swept In Tuesday Doubleheader Vs. MetsMax Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

Giants Lose In 10th To Mets 5-4 In First Game Of DoubleheaderTwo of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.

'Unfinished business': Colin Kaepernick Says He's Willing To Come Back To NFL As Backup QuarterbackFree agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he has "unfinished business" in the NFL and is prepared to come back to the league as a backup quarterback if he has to.

Montas Sharp, Orioles Defense Not, In A's 5-1 WinFrankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener on Monday night.