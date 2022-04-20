SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Smiley Martin, one of the five suspects allegedly connected to the downtown Sacramento mass shooting, has been released from the hospital and is now booked into Sacramento County Jail.
Martin and his brother Dandrae were the first two suspects identified after April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 others hurt.
Smiley suffered serious injuries, but prosecutors have said that he allegedly fired dozens of rounds in the incident.
According to the jail booking logs, Smiley was booked into jail early Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun. He will be held without bail.
Smiley is set to make his first court appearance on Friday.