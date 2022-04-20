Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Requests Trade#DeeboSamuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.

Giants Swept In Tuesday Doubleheader Vs. MetsMax Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

Giants Lose In 10th To Mets 5-4 In First Game Of DoubleheaderTwo of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.

'Unfinished business': Colin Kaepernick Says He's Willing To Come Back To NFL As Backup QuarterbackFree agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he has "unfinished business" in the NFL and is prepared to come back to the league as a backup quarterback if he has to.