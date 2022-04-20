STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews worked quickly to rescue a driver who crashed into an irrigation canal on Wednesday morning.
The scene was just west of Waterford. Authorities say a driver somehow ended up accidentally crashing into a Modesto Irrigation District canal.
With the car nearly fully submerged in the water, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District crews waded into the canal to rescue the driver.
Rescuers say the driver was suffering from hyperthermia symptoms when they pulled her out.
No one else was in the vehicle when it crashed, authorities say.