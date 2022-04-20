FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire started on the patio near the back of the house and spread inside the home.
No other victims or pets were found, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.
The victim did not survive.
Original Story:
Firefighters have found a victim after a two-alarm fire in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.
The scene is along the 300 block of Tulip Avenue.
A victim has been located.
Crews responded to the scene and encountered a working fire, quickly upgrading it to a second alarm response. A victim was then located.
No details about the victim's condition have been released at this point.
Exactly how the fire started is unclear.