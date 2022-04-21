FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified both men killed in back-to-back shootings in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening.
Jezaine Orozco, 42, of Citrus Heights, was the first person shot dead. This happened within the park—which is located at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue—after an armed individual ran up on Orozco, who was standing with a group of men, and shot him.
The second shooting happened when a second armed individual chased after the initial gunman and fatally shot them at the intersection of Fair Oaks and Madison. The second person killed was identified as Jesus Mejia Cruz, 30, of Citrus Heights.
Mejia Cruz, who was Orozco's alleged killer, died at the hospital. Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect in Mejia Cruz’s shooting has not yet been identified or located.