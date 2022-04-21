ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The woman found dead in a Roseville-area home in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been identified as 41-year-old Erica Marie Wright.

Placer County Sheriff’s detectives say they are still looking for any possible surveillance video that could help identify the suspect in Wright’s killing.

JUST IN: Placer Co. Sheriff’s Office name the 41 yr old woman found dead in this home on Livoti Ave. in Roseville, Erica Marie Wright. The suspect, PCSO says, still not found. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/rx3VoFUNME — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 21, 2022

Neighbors who live near Livoti Avenue say they’ve seen law enforcement at the home before, but this investigation is the most serious.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence along Livoti Avenue just after midnight. Neighbors told CBS13 that by 1 a.m., they already had knocks on the door from investigators interested in possible surveillance footage.

“Never even heard of anything like that in this neighborhood before,” said Anthony Mizzine, who lived near Livoto Avenue since 1964. “No one’s ever been murdered that I’ve ever heard of.”

The next door neighbor in the duplex where Wright was found dead did not want to be identified but told CBS13 she slept through the crime. They share a garage and she described Wright as a “casual acquaintance.” The neighbor said a family lived in the home where the woman was found and she watched the two boys grow up over the last decade. The family, the neighbor said, lived in the home for the last decade.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, told CBS13 she’s seen law enforcement at the home before for domestic disputes.