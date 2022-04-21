Raiders Legend, Central Valley Native Daryle Lamonica Dies At Age 80Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.

Belt Connects On B-Day, Rodón Grinds As Giants Beat Mets 5-2On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt he'd earned a rendition of “Happy Birthday” from teammates in the dugout.

Home Attendance Woes Continue In A's Loss To Orioles 1-0Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings for his first victory with the Orioles as Baltimore beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Wednesday.

Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Requests Trade#DeeboSamuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.