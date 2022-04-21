STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting in Stockton that left a nine-year-old girl hurt.
The shooting happened back on April 2 along Van Gogh Lane. In that incident, a car pulled up beside the family’s car and started shooting.
On April 20th, David Price, 39, was arrested in connection to the April 2nd shooting of a 9-year-old girl that occurred in the 2200 blk of Van Gough Ln. Price was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Citrus Heights. A total of five handguns were recovered. pic.twitter.com/kUA4GRTsqb
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) April 21, 2022
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, but the parents tried to speed off to get the girl to the hospital. However, their car didn’t make it all the way since one tire was shot out by the gunfire.
Police said the girl was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.
David Price, 39, has since been arrested in connection to the girl’s shooting. He was taken into custody in Citrus Heights by the US Marshals Task Force, but detectives did not disclose how they identified him as a suspect.
During Price's arrest, detectives say a total of five handguns were seized.
Price has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.