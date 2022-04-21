STOCKTON (CBS13) — A tornado warning issued Thursday evening that impacted parts of Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Amador counties has expired.
The warning was in place until around 5:50 p.m., mainly for multiple Calaveras County areas like Valley Springs, Rancho Calaveras, San Andreas and Campo Seco areas. People were advised to remain indoors if they were near the storm.
The weather was first issued shortly before 5 p.m. It was initially supposed to end at 5:15 p.m., but conditions prompted officials to extend it.
Heavy storm patterns were moving northeast through the areas impacted by the tornado warning.
The warning came as a major winter-like storm system moves through Northern California bringing rain, snow, hail, high winds and thunder.
A funnel cloud was spotted near Stockton earlier in the day Thursday. The NWS Sacramento earlier in the day issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across multiple areas including Stockton and Lathrop. Also, a flood advisory is in place for San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties until 7:15 p.m. One viewer in Stockton captured some flood action from their front porch.
According to the NWS, just shy of 13,000 people are within the Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs and San Andreas areas under the warning. Penny-sized hail is also possible in these areas.
According to the NWS, just shy of 13,000 people are within the Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs and San Andreas areas under the warning. Penny-sized hail is also possible in these areas.

One Valley Springs viewer spoke with us from her bathroom about her experience during the warning with her 2-year-old child. Listen to that call below.