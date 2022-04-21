STOCKTON (CBS13) — A tornado warning issued Thursday evening remains in effect for parts of Calaveras County.
The warning will be in place until around 6 p.m. for the Valley Springs, Rancho Calaveras, San Andreas and Campo Seco areas. The NWS is advising people in those areas to remain indoors if they are near the storm. The weather was first issued shortly before 5 p.m. and impacted San Joaquin, Amador and Stanislaus Counties.READ MORE: Two People With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In Downtown Sacramento
Heavy storm patterns were moving northeast through the areas impacted by the tornado warning. The warning was initially supposed to end at 5:15 p.m., but conditions prompted officials to extend it.
The warning comes as a major winter-like storm system moves through Northern California bringing rain, snow, hail, high winds and thunder.READ MORE: VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal
A funnel cloud was spotted near Stockton earlier in the day Thursday. The NWS Sacramento earlier in the day issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across multiple areas including Stockton and Lathrop. Also, a flood advisory is in place for San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties until 7:15 p.m. One viewer in Stockton captured some flood action from their front porch.
According to the NWS, just shy of 13,000 people are within the Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs and San Andreas areas under the warning. Penny-sized hail is also possible in these areas.MORE NEWS: Officers Use Tasers Against Suspect Who Allegedly Wouldn’t Drop Knife In Tracy
https://twitter.com/NWSSacramento/status/1517295397164642304