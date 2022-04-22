SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Best Buy is recalling 635,000 Insignia air fryers and ovens after more than 100 reports of fires across the US and Canada.
The products impacted by the recall were sold between November 2018 and February 2022. This voluntary recall involves the following model numbers:READ MORE: 'One Pill At A Time': Placer County Couple Who Lost Teen Son Helps Launch Campaign Against Fentanyl-Related Deaths
For the US
Air Fryers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, and NS-AF55DBK9
Air Fryer Ovens: NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1
For Canada
Air Fryers: NS-AF32MBK9-C, NS-AF50DBK0-C, NS-AF50MBK9-C, NS-AF53MSS0-C, and NS-AF55DBK9-C
Air Fryer Ovens: NS-AFO6DSS1-C
Anyone who has a recalled product should visit the Insignia Air Fryer recall portal to register their device for return. US residents will a $50 gift card when the product has been returned via shipping as instructed in the portal.
Best Buy said it will not issue credits or refunds for recalled products returned to stores.MORE NEWS: Big Rig Crash, Diesel Fuel Leakage Shuts Down WB I-80 In Placer County
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been at least two reported injuries, including one to a child’s leg.