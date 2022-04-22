WHITMORE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig and diesel fuel leak have shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County.
Caltrans said the crash happened late Friday afternoon near Whitmore Road and is blocking all lanes. A traffic camera in the area shows traffic at a standstill.
As of 4:45 p.m., there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway.
Jackknifed big rig blocking all lanes of WB Interstate 80 near Whitmore in @PlacerCA, reportedly leaking diesel fuel. No ETO. Caltrans is on scene. pic.twitter.com/eQrsKGYKRs
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 22, 2022
More details to come.