By CBS13 Staff
WHITMORE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig and diesel fuel leak have shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County.

Caltrans said the crash happened late Friday afternoon near Whitmore Road and is blocking all lanes. A traffic camera in the area shows traffic at a standstill.

As of 4:45 p.m., there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway.

The roadways were still wet and covered with some snow from this week’s major winter-like storm that rolled through Northern California.

More details to come.