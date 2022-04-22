Report: Sacramento Kings Looking At Interviewing Golden State’s Mike Brown, Other NBA AssistantsA host of current NBA assistants are on the reported on the list of potential head coaching candidates for the Sacramento Kings.

Murphy HR, 3 RBIs As A's Beat O'sSean Murphy snapped out of an offensive funk and played heads-up defense in a close game, too. Murphy homered, doubled and drove in three runs while ending an 0-for-10 stretch, and also made an alert play that led to the ejections of Baltimore star Trey Mancini and manager Brandon Hyde as the Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles 6-4 Thursday.

Carrasco Solid, Lindor Homers, Mets Take 3 Of 4 From GiantsCarlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Thursday.

Raiders Legend, Central Valley Native Daryle Lamonica Dies At Age 80Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.