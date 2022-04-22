SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a California Highway Patrol car during a chase that ended in the Pocket area of Sacramento.
The CHP South Sacramento said the incident began just before 3:30 p.m. when a Sacramento police officer tried pulling over a stolen Chevy Tahoe in the northern part of the city. The police officer fell back and trailed the vehicle, in assistance with North Sacramento area CHP officers, when the driver began driving in an unsafe and erratic manner.
Once the pursuit reached the south Sacramento area, a CHP South Sacramento officer and a motor sergeant assisted in the chase. That officer and sergeant followed the stolen vehicle to an apartment complex in the Pocket area. That is when the driver of the stolen vehicle reversed and rammed the front end of the officer's patrol car, causing significant damage to the front end and hood. No one was injured.
The suspect was able to drive away but it wasn't long before the Chevy Tahoe gave out and Sacramento police officers were able to take him into custody, authorities said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the county jail on various felony charges.