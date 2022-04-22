CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The intersection of Oak Ave and Kenneth Ave is shut down due to a car crash.
Police are on the scene of a crash involving two cars at Wachtel Way & Oak Avenue.
No estimated time for reopening has been given.
CHPD is on scene of an injury collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Wachtel Way & Oak Avenue so if you’re commuting, please avoid this intersection. We will let you know when this intersection is open. #TrafficUpdate #CitrusHeights pic.twitter.com/mCTHTDhscm
— Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) April 22, 2022