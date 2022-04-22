CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:citrus heights, Citrus Heights Police Department

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The intersection of Oak Ave and Kenneth Ave is shut down due to a car crash.

Police are on the scene of a crash involving two cars at Wachtel Way & Oak Avenue.

No estimated time for reopening has been given.

