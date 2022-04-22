SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident took place on December 8, 2019, in which Smith and the victim got into an argument that escalated into homicide.
Smith shot the victim eight times before Gill succumbed to his injuries.
After the murder, Smith fled the scene in the victim’s car, which he set fire to the following day.
Minutes after burning the car, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol.
The officer noted evidence of Smith’s crimes, which included injuries as well as a “mostly empty gas can with no lid in the backseat of the car.”
Additional evidence found in the murder and arson crimes were linked to Smith by DNA as well as surveillance video from nearby homes.
Smith faces a maximum sentence of 55 years to life in prison for charges of murder, arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022.
