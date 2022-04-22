SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident took place on December 8, 2019. Smith and Gill got into an argument and then Smith shot Gill eight times, killing Gill, the DA’s office says. Afterward, Smith left in Gill’s car, which he set fire to the following day. Minutes after burning the car, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop by a CHP officer. The officer noticed Smith’s injuries, as well as a “mostly empty gas, can with no lid in the backseat of the car.”READ MORE: I-80 Reopens In Placer County After Big Rig Crash, Diesel Fuel Leakage Shuts Down WB Lanes
Additional evidence found at the scenes, as well as DNA evidence, and surveillance footage from nearby homes linked Smith to the crimes.READ MORE: 'One Pill At A Time': Placer County Couple Who Lost Teen Son Helps Launch Campaign Against Fentanyl-Related Deaths
In addition to second-degree murder, Smith was convicted of arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 55-years-to-life in prison.MORE NEWS: Best Buy Issues Massive Insignia Air Fryer Recall Over Reports Of Fires
Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022.