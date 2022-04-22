PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he held a boxcutter to a woman’s throat last week.
On Apr. 17, at 4:30 a.m., a deputy responded to a business on Auburn Folsom Road after a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, the duty spotted a woman holding a bloody towel after her index finger was cut by a boxcutter.
The deputy learned that the woman was walking into work when she was approached by a man who claimed to be an employee at the business. Because she did not recognize him, she asked him to wait outside.
The man followed her in and put her in a chokehold from behind while holding a boxcutter to her throat. She fought back by immediately pushing the knife away, which resulted in her finger being cut.
The man fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was found on Douglas Boulevard a few hours later.
44-year-old Richard Nave was uncooperative at first but later complied and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.