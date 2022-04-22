Larry Smith Convicted Of Murder In South Sacramento Shooting Of Frederick GillOn Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges.

33 minutes ago

Smiley Martin Faces Judge, CDCR Refuses Questions About Martin's Previously Earned Prison CreditsThe CDCR is refusing to provide answers about how Smiley Martin earned enough credits in prison to get out nearly 5 years early, and that has some legal experts questioning how the department is interpreting public information laws.

2 hours ago

More On Sherri Papini's Husband Filing For DivorceThe documents were filed in Redding on Wednesday by Keith Papini. According to the paperwork, Keith checked “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing.

2 hours ago

Bullets Hit Applebee's In Stockton On March LanePolice are investigating a shooting that took place at an Applebee's Restaurant in Stockton on March Lane that hurt no one.

2 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Investigation In FairfieldPolice are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Fairfield, so far, they've made no arrests.

2 hours ago