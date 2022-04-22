TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a 66-year-old man who is accused of robbing a bank in Tracy while claiming he was armed with a bomb.
The Tracy Police Department said this happened at around 3:45 p.m. at a Wells Fargo on 11th Street.
The man, who is from Nevada, was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money and fled in a vehicle. Witness descriptions helped officers locate the suspect and take him into custody.
All of the money was recovered and a bomb squad was able to determine the device was a fake, police said.
No injuries were reported in this incident.