SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A host of current NBA assistants are on the reported on the list of potential head coaching candidates for the Sacramento Kings.
On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Golden State Warrior’s Mike Brown, the Brooklyn Nets’ Steve Clifford, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Darvin Ham, and the Boston Celtics’ Will Hardy are among the coaches drawing interest from Sacramento.
The Kings initial list will be more expansive for the first-round of interviews, but these are among the candidates who are expected to discuss the opening with Sacramento officials. https://t.co/tOcvmmNFSZ
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022
Sacramento fired head coach Luke Walton 17 games into the 2021-22 season after the team started the year with an 6-11 record. Alvin Gentry took over and led the team to a 24-41 record.
Even with the sub-.500 record, the Kings managed to stay in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament until early April. However, Sacramento still came up short – extending their playoff drought to 16-straight seasons.
Whoever takes the job will be the 12th head coach for the Kings since Rick Adelman left in 2006, the last season the Kings made the postseason.