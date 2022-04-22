SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that left a bicycle rider with major injuries.
According to a news release, on Apri. 21, at roughly 10:51 p.m., California Highway Patrol – South Sacramento units responded to a report of a bicyclist hit by a white work truck on Elk Grove Florin Road at Bridalsmith Drive.
An investigation by CHP revealed that two bike riders were riding their bikes in the bicycle lane; alongside traffic northbound on Elk Grove Florin Road. At some point, a white work truck-traveling in the same direction- hit one of the bike riders causing major injuries.
Evidence left on the scene indicated that the vehicle is possibly a 2008-2016 four-door Ford pickup truck with a missing right-side passenger mirror.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the CHP at (916) 897-5600 or the CHP Communications Center at (916) 861-1300.