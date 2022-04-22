SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of the suspects connected to the deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento earlier this month made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.
Smiley Martin was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Wednesday after being released from the hospital.
Smiley had been in the hospital since the April 3 gang shootout that left 6 people dead and 12 wounded.
Both Smiley and his brother Dandrae were the first two suspects identified in the shooting.
According to the jail booking logs, Smiley was booked into jail early Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun.
Smiley walked into court a little after 2:30 p.m. Friday, but the case was continued until April 26.