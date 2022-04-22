Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Makes 1st Court AppearanceOne of the suspects connected to the deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento earlier this month made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.

35 minutes ago

Sacramento's Friday Afternoon Forecast - 4/22/22We're set up for a beautiful weekend. Tracy Humphrey delivers the latest outlook for the Sacramento region and beyond!

3 hours ago

Stephen Colbert Tests Positive For COVIDThe late show announced on Twitter that Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Thursday night's (4/22) show was canceled -- and fans will not see a new show from him until next month. The TV host responded to the news by confirming his diagnosis and telling his Twitter followers that he is feeling fine.

3 hours ago

Fairfield Man Shot And KilledA 56-year-old man has died after a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday night. Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

3 hours ago

Sherri Papini's Husband, Keith Papini, Files For DivorceCourt documents show that Sherri Papini’s husband, Keith, has filed for divorce. The documents were filed in Redding on Wednesday. According to the paperwork, Keith checked “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. It comes after the Redding mom pleaded guilty earlier in April to lying to the FBI and defrauding California’s victim compensation fund.

3 hours ago