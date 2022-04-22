MODESTO (CBS13) — How low can you go? A search is underway for vandals who destroyed dozens of headstones at cemeteries in Modesto.

Some of the headstones damaged are from the 1920s with no families to contact, while some loved ones discovered the destruction while trying to pay their respects.

There were 30 headstones at three of five cemeteries on Scenic Drive in Modesto that were pushed over. Some were broken in half and others were left with shattered keepsakes around them.

“One lady came to put flowers on her mother’s grave on the anniversary of her death, and it was vandalized,” Lynne Wagner said. “So you don’t feel like you can be safe with your loved ones being buried.”

Wagner manages Modesto Citizens Cemetery where most of the damage was discovered this week. Some headstones date back to the 1800s and are not easy to move.

“These are very heavy, the backhoe is going to have to pick it up—that, or three or four men,” Wagner said.

The damage is leaving neighbors like Dean frustrated after seeing vandalism in the past.

“People are just taking things off the headstones,” he said. “There are candles, pictures, crosses, you know, who does that?”

Others who live nearby were shocked by the disrespect.

“I have a couple of friends and family that are buried there, and I mean, I don’t know who would have a heart to do that,” Adilene Virgen said.

And locals are looking for restoration.

“I would want whoever is caught to come here and put it back together,” Wagner said.

Modesto police are investigating and estimate the cost to repair the vandalism is over $1,500. Wagner said they are still calculating and accounting for all the destruction.