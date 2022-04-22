STOCKTON (CBS13) — Several people were arrested Friday morning in Stockton, one due to assault with a deadly weapon and one for resisting arrest, said the Stockton Police Department.
The assault with a deadly weapon arrest took place on West Charter Way in the Seaport District of Stockton around 10:52 a.m.
The male victim, a 53-year-old, was working at a local business when he told the suspect to leave the property.
The suspect chased the victim with a knife and proceeded to throw rocks at another woman.
When officers arrived, the suspect refused to drop his weapon and a less-than-lethal shotgun was used to take the suspect into custody.
The man arrested was 37-year-old Antonio Matiaz Perez on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
The second incident took place in Stockton on East Marsh Street in the Park District around 12:10 p.m. on Friday.
Officers responded to the area for reports of a disturbance.
When officers found the suspect, 60-year-old Paul Clipper, he was armed with a crowbar.
The suspect refused to drop his weapon and approached the responding officers.
Once again, a less-than-lethal shotgun was used to take the suspect into custody.
Clipper was arrested for resisting arrest.