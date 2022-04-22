STOCKTON (CBS13) — As the school week comes to a close, Stagg High School’s community is still mourning the life of one of their own.

Aliycia Reynaga, 15, was killed on her high school campus Monday. As her family and teammates continue to mourn, there are a lot of unanswered questions about the man who’s behind bars on accusations of murder.

Dozens of students, parents and community members gathered on campus Friday to say goodbye to the school’s star catcher.

“She’s one of the main reasons I still stay and play,” says Destiny Martinez.

She pitched to Reynaga, also known as “Lala,” and says it’s a special relationship she won’t forget.

“When I was having a bad day, she would make jokes to get me back in the spirit to play,” says Martinez.

Reynaga’s teammates and friends are determined to cement her legacy on and off the field.

“I’ve known Lala since I was 10. She was loved, she was funny and I hope everyone knows that,” says Stagg High School freshman Aerie Garcia.

The Stockton Police Department says Reynaga was stabbed to death by 52-year-old Anthony Gray, but who is this suspect that is now behind bars?

According to San Joaquin County court documents, Gray has a list of priors stemming from crimes he committed as both a minor and an adult. He was sentenced to prison for those crimes and is accused of violating parole.

After allegedly murdering Reynaga, new court documents show Gray is accused of committing a planned and sophisticated murder that involved torture.

While Gray remains behind bars, Reynaga’s loved ones pray for justice, though it won’t be enough to bring back their star player.

“If there’s one thing I could say, it would be, ‘I love you,’ and ‘Watch out for us every time we go out to ball,’ ” says Oriana Cosgrove, a Stagg High School student.

Gray was denied bail this week and remains behind bars in San Joaquin County.