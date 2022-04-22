STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after at least one bullet hit the Applebee’s restaurant in Stockton on Thursday night.
Stockton police say officers responded to the March Lane eatery just before 10 p.m.
Officers say they initially got a report of either fireworks or gunshots heard in the area. At the scene, officers found at least one bullet hole in the restaurant's window. Further, police say a bullet fragment was also found on the floor inside.
An employee at the restaurant reported that they heard four to five gunshots.
No injuries have been reported, police say.
Exactly what started the shooting is under investigation.