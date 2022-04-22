SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday.

Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon.

Based on video evidence, we have determined an EF-U (unknown) tornado touched down in a field 8 miles ESE of Isleton, CA around 12:20 pm on Thursday April 21st. For more information please see the graphic and official statement from our office! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/znHI0WmOqQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2022

San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud near Stockton and took video of a rotating cell.

On Friday, NWS confirmed that an EF-Unknown tornado did indeed touch down in a field around 12:20 p.m. about eight miles east-southeast of Isleton in San Joaquin County. The weak tornado lasted less than 100 feet, according to NWS’ review, and had a max width of less than 50 feet. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that the tornado appears to have touched down for less than a minute. The tornado was given the EF-U ranking due to there being no damage done, since NWS says this tornado touched down in an empty field.

No tornado warning was issued with this cell, but another cell later in the day near Valley Springs prompted an alert.

While tornadoes are relatively rare in California, NWS says that the state does average about 11 per year. Most happen between spring and fall, with the strength often ranging from EF-0 to EF-3.