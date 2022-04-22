STOCKTON (CBS13) — New details have revealed that 52-year-old Anthony Gray allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot before killing 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga.

A school spokesperson reportedly told the Stockton Record that Gray allegedly tried to grab other girls before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga.

Original Story:

The man accused of fatally stabbing Stagg High School student Aliycia Reynaga on campus earlier this week was arraigned on murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Gray, 52, appeared in court for the first time since the stabbing that San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar called a “seemingly random act of violence.”

“If this Legislation does not give us the tools, does not say our children matter and that they should be protected on this campus, then they got another thing coming because I was there last night and I will be there every day until we get laws that make sure anybody that walks onto a campus and harms our children will suffer the ultimate consequence. Enough is enough,” Verber Salazar said furiously Wednesday.

The defendant is accused of entering the campus and stabbing Reynaga, 15, multiple times in the front parking lot. Reynaga was pronounced dead later on at San Joaquin County General Hospital.

Prosecutors also charged the defendant with corporal injury to a child and bringing or possessing a weapon on school grounds. He also faces a special circumstance of murder by torture with prosecutors claiming the killing was intentional.

In a vigil Monday evening following the stabbing, friends and family remembered Reynaga as a good kid and a star athlete. She played catcher for the school softball team.

The killing also prompted questions about campus security as many questioned why the gate the defendant allegedly used to enter the campus was open. The Stockton Unified superintendent later said the district would be reviewing safety protocols districtwide.

On Wednesday, Stockton Unified School District said it is teaming up with United Way of San Joaquin County and El Concilio for a fundraiser with 100% of proceeds going to Reynaga’s family.