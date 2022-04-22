PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A traffic collision on westbound Interstate 80 just west of State Route 65 is blocking multiple lanes, said Caltrans District 3.
Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
#TrafficAlert in @PlacerCA: 🚨Expect delays on westbound Interstate 80 just west of State Route 65 just west of SR-65 due to traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 multiple lanes. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CityofRoseville @RSVL_Police @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @RSVL_Transit pic.twitter.com/ihSMGHbCbS
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 23, 2022