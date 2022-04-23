MADERA (CBS13) – A 19-year-old man was killed Friday night after being shot in Madera, said the City of Madera Police Department.
At around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Solano Avenue for reports of a shooting.READ MORE: Rubbish Fire Under Bridge In Fairfield Knocked Down
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with major injuries.READ MORE: Two Arrested In Suisun City For Fake IDs, Drugs, And Gun Charges
Law enforcement transported the victim to the hospital, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Officers believe the shooting to be gang-related, however, no suspect has been identified.MORE NEWS: Search Underway For Vandals Who Destroyed Dozens Of Headstones At Modesto Cemeteries
The investigation is still ongoing and the name of the victim has not been released.