STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon for resisting arrest in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 12:08 p.m. on Saturday on East Oak Street in the Civic District of Stockton, officers responded to reports of a disturbance.
When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he refused to comply.
Officers used control holds to get the man into the back seat of their patrol car.
The man was 28-year-old James Ulmer who was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and others.