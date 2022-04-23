DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis Picnic Day was back Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Thousands came to the campus for the first time since 2019, since the event went virtual during the pandemic.

Every person we talked to was relieved to be able to be at an event of this size.

The lemonade line stretched halfway down the quad. A pre-pandemic annoyance to wait perhaps? Not anymore — all smiles. Why? It’s been two years since this event and a little wait for lemonade is welcomed.

Masks mixed throughout the crowds of both students and community members. Some are on campus for the first time visiting as high schoolers.

Some of the indoor activities require a symptom screening and covid rapid test or vaccine proof and outside there was a good amount of social distancing and masks.

The student director of the event explains that 70 thousand people were expected and she thinks they’ve hit that mark.

“It was really hard to try to re-create this type of energy in a computer and keep as many picnic day traditions as we could for those who really needed it. But there is nothing like being on campus today,” said the student event director.

Everyone at the event was happy to be there, happy it was in person, and relieved that two years of pandemic interruptions finally made way for this event to be back on.

The events director said it was a little nerve-wracking to have the first event of this size in the area back, but it also gave it an added layer of excitement to get it just right.