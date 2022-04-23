CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ESCALON (CBS13) — A vehicle got stuck on the BNSF railroad tracks at Highway 120 and was struck by a train, said the Escalon Police Department.

The driver mistook the train tracks for a road and drove onto the tracks.

After their car got stuck, the driver exited the vehicle before it was struck by a train.

There were no injuries.

Highway 120 was closed for 3 hours and McHenry Avenue and 1st Street were closed for 5 hours.