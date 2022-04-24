CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews knocked down a house fire in Arden Arcade on Sunday morning, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The fire took place on Laredo Drive.

The fire did major damage to one home and minor damage to an adjacent home.

One victim was evaluated, however, no significant injuries were mentioned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.