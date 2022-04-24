SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning a vehicle struck a pedestrian on southbound I-5, killing the pedestrian, said CHP South Sac PIO.
The incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday north of Florin Road.
A grey Acura was driving in the first lane at around 65 mph when they noticed something moving from the second lane into the first lane, but it was too late to react.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian, causing fatal injuries to the pedestrian.
The pedestrian hasn't been identified.
The driver was not believed to be impaired in any way.