SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on SR-160.
On Apr. 24, at roughly 2:39 a.m., the CHP was notified that a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into a tree on SR-160 southbound, north of Poverty Road, with someone stuck inside.
CHP – South Sacramento spoke with the driver and discovered that he was driving on S4-160 when he saw an animal in his path, which caused him to steer his truck off the roadway and down the embankment.
The 34-year-old female passenger suffered fatal injuries. The driver was not under the influence.