ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A judge sentenced a man to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at an Orangevale park and telling her he was going to rape her, prosecutors said Monday.
Raymond Silvian Rodriguez, 28, was convicted back in late March of assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and sexual battery.
The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said the judge also found Rodriguez has two prior robbery strike convictions, with one of those priors doubling his sentence.
In February 2020, at Pecan Park, Rodriguez grabbed the victim’s breasts and threatened to rape her before pursuing the victim as she ran to her car. Prosecutors said Rodriguez prevented the woman from getting in her car while making subsequent statements about raping her.
“He blocked me from walking and grabbed my arms and said whether I said yes or no, he doesn’t care. He’s going to do what he wants,” the victim told CBS13 in February 2020.
Another woman was able to distract Rodriguez for a brief moment, allowing the victim to get away and call 911. Responding Sacramento County sheriff's deputies found Rodriguez at a nearby liquor store and took him into custody. The sheriff's office said Rodriguez was drunk at the time of his arrest.
Additionally, as his trial was pending, Rodriguez exposed himself to a jail nurse who later testified against him, prosecutors said.