González Hits 1st MLB HR, Giants Beat Brews To Wrap Up TripLuis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

John Lynch 'Can't Ever Imagine' Trading 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo SamuelSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can't ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract.

Pederson Homers Twice In Giants' 12-3 Rout Of NationalsJoc Pederson homered twice, doubled, and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Sunday for the series sweep. Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. He hit a home run to lead off the game and again leading off the seventh inning, and went 3 for 3.

Nats Angered By Kapler's Late Aggression In Giants' 7-1 WinA six-run lead in the ninth inning wasn't enough for Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Nationals took exception. With two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night and San Francisco ahead 7-1, the Giants' Thairo Estrada took off on an 0-1 pitch and Brandon Crawford blooped a single over Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar, who grabbed the ball and threw out Estrada at the plate.