ELK GROVE (CBS13) — There were no injuries after a vehicle crashed into a business in Elk Grove Monday afternoon, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.
The crash happened just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.
One person was assisted from the vehicle, however, that person or anyone inside the building were not hurt in the collision.
Cosumnes Fire said personnel would remain on scene to help with work needed to stabilize and secure the building. A photo from the scene shows the vehicle crashed into a window and wall.
Exactly what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway and into the building is unclear at this time.