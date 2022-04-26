SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were battling a house fire in the south Sacramento area that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
The Sacramento Fire Department said one person was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for smoke inhalation and that there were reports of a possible second person still inside the home.
The scene was along 41st Street near 37th Avenue.
The fire has been extinguished and crews were doing another search of the home.
This is a developing story.