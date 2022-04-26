Crews Battle House Fire On 41st Street In SacramentoCrews say one person was sent to UC Davis for burn injuries and said there were reports of someone else still inside the home.

25 minutes ago

Sacramento Beer Week ReturnsSacramento Beer Week was one of many events canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, but the event has officially returned to the capital city.

34 minutes ago

Sacramento County Man Accused Of Posing Online As Young Girl To Groom Dozens Of Victims In Child Porn SchemeTo date, more than 80 child victims across several U.S. states have been positively identified in this investigation.

36 minutes ago

Folsom Lake Level On The RiseAs California's wildfire season nears amid another year of drought, Folsom Lake looks much different than it did a year ago when a low water level left an exposed lakebed. Now, splashing, swimming and boats have returned—but will it last?

45 minutes ago

Sacramento County Man Arrested In Child Porn SchemeA Sacramento County man is accused of posing as a prepubescent girl online and contacting more than 80 young victims across the U.S. in an effort to groom them and have them create child pornographic images, authorities said Tuesday.

3 hours ago