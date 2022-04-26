SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Beer Week was one of many events canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, but the event has officially returned to the capital city.

Local hotspots in Sacramento are celebrating craft beer for the first time in two years.

“Nine dollars for a beer and two tacos, you’ll catch me here all the time,” local Elysa Alex said at Device Brewing Co.

Device Brewing Co. crafts its own beer and is excited to once again give neighbors a taste.

“It’s been a lot of fun to get back out into our community and see people we haven’t seen in a couple of years,” said Heather Vickers, who manages the brewery. “It feels awesome. It feels great. We went from nobody in here to a couple people outside to finally being able to sit next to your friend.”

Beer week has existed in Sacramento for more than a decade and is organized by Sacramento Brewers Guild.

“People love independent craft beer here,” said Ryan Campagna, vice president of the guild.

But how much of an impact does beer have on the local economy? A report published in 2019, commissioned by the local brewers guild, showed the region’s craft beer scene employs 1,481 people and the total local economic impact of craft breweries surpassed $751 million. Fast forward to 2022, Campagna expects those numbers to increase.

“We’re over 70 breweries. Now that feels like a ton but I still think three’s room to grow here,” he said.

Sacramento Beer Week runs through the weekend with live music, discounts and new beers throughout the area.