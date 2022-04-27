FRESNO (CBS13) — According to California Highway Patrol, a Stockton woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound State Route 99 north of North Avenue in Fresno.

On Apr. 26, at roughly 3:15 a.m., a Fresno area CHP unit arrived at a multi-vehicle injury crash where an investigation revealed that a 66-year-old Stockton woman was driving her Dodge Stratus northbound on SR-99, per a news release.

For an unknown reason, she allowed the car to veer off the roadway into the center median.

In a moment of panic, the driver overcorrected her steering while trying to regain control and traveled back across all lanes of northbound traffic.

Her car crashed into a concrete wall on the right shoulder of northbound SR-99. She exited the now disabled vehicle and tried to remove the damaged rear bumper as the car remained in a lane of traffic.

According to the news release, 58-year-old Phillip Kim of Fresno stopped his Nissan Moreno behind the Dodge as she continued to try and remove the damaged rear bumper.

62-year-old Gloria Archuleta of Fresno was driving a Jeep Cherokee and did not see the Dodge and Nissan in front of her.

Archuleta attempted and failed to stop her car and crashed into the back of Phillip’s Nissan.

The force of that collision caused the Nissan to be pushed forward and crash into the 66-year-old Stockton woman and her Dodge, propelling her forward into the number one lane.

The Jeep overturned and came to a stop in the center divider.

Two more cars, a Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of the Nissan.

The 66-year-old Stockton woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the other drivers sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash on the part of the Stockton woman, pending toxicology reports.