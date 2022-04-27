CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A house fire in Carmichael turned deadly Wednesday night.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was reported just before 9 p.m. along Rampart Drive, which is located near the intersection of Winding Way and Manzanita Avenue.

One deceased person was found inside the home, Metro Fire said. No other injuries were reported, but officials said a couple of other people were able to get out of the home safely.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent its spread.

Metro Fire said an investigator was working to find what started the fire and where it began.

This is a developing story.