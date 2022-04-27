SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crooner Michael Bublé is coming back to Sacramento for his new tour.
Bublé announced the dates for his 27-city “Higher” tour on Wednesday.READ MORE: Footage Released Of Suspect Shooting At Sacramento Police Officers During Chase
The tour is set to start in August. Sacramento has a date with Bublé on Sept. 24 at the Golden 1 Center.READ MORE: Firefighter Adopts Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Sacramento Homeless Fire, Names Him 'Loki'
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.MORE NEWS: Approval Vote Delayed On Sacramento County's First 'Safe Stay' Community