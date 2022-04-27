SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Plans are in the works for Sacramento County’s first “Safe Stay Community” at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads, but leaders have delayed its approval vote.
The new concept community aims to serve as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness. They will include 24-7 security, case management services, and on-site sanitation and food services.
Officials say they hope to help people transition into permanent housing.
"Currently, there are folks living unsheltered in this community and they are causing concerns for the neighborhood," said Emily Falcon, the director of Homeless Initiatives. "What we are trying to do is address those concerns by creating a place where people can be, safely, where they're not wandering the neighborhood and where they're receiving the services they need to exit homelessness."
Up to 100 sleeping cabins, along with bathrooms and communal gathering spaces, will be housed at the site.
The site is being reviewed and is pending approval, but the Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to delay the hearing until June 8.
Construction was expected to start next month, with the county anticipating opening the site in late summer or early fall.