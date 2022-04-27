SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dash and body camera footage of the incident where a suspect shot at officers in Sacramento has now been released.
Back on April 14, Sacramento police say officers in a marked patrol vehicle tried to pull over a suspect who was allegedly driving recklessly near 44th Street and 14th Avenue. The driver briefly pulled over, but then took off and started a chase.
Please see the following link for a summary video of a recent officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 44th Street and 23rd Avenue: https://t.co/AxrFKCUIi4
Officers chased the suspect for several blocks. Police say the suspect sped through residential neighborhoods and ran several stop signs.
The suspect got some distance between the officers, but then pulled over and got out. He then started shooting at officers with a handgun, police say, hitting one patrol vehicle at least five times.
Police say the one officer suffered minor facial injuries in the shooting. At least one officer also fired shots back.
The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Jose Borrego, eventually made his way onto Highway and into Folsom. His vehicle was then found abandoned just off the highway on Folsom Boulevard.
After a search of the area, officers located Borrego at the Natoma light rail station and arrested him.
Sacramento police say the incident is still being investigated. In the footage released on Wednesday, the whole incident leading up to the moment where Borrego shot at officers is illuminated. Gunshots could be heard in the dash and body camera footage. Further, the gun battle can be seen on a neighbor’s surveillance video.