CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The man suspected of shooting and killing a gunman who fatally shot another man in Fair Oaks Park last week has turned himself in, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Wednesday.
Jose Maldonado, 39, turned himself in to the Sacramento County Main Jail Wednesday and faces a murder charge.READ MORE: Memorial At State Capitol Pays Respects To Caltrans Workers Killed While On The Job
On the evening of April 18, authorities responded to a pair of shootings that happened in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue, which is a point where the cities of Fair Oaks and Citrus Heights meet.
READ MORE: Tracy Man, 57, Accused Of Sending Child Porn Undercover Agent On Kik
Citrus Heights resident Jesus Mejia Cruz, 30, was standing with a group of men in Fair Oaks Park when an armed individual went up to him and shot him, police said. Gersain Trenado Orozco, 41, also of Citrus Heights, was the alleged shooter. Mejia Cruz died at the scene.
Investigators said a second gunman chased after Orozco following the first shooting and shot Orozco at Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Orozco was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Auburn Jail Staff Rescue Duckling That Fell Through Grate In Parking Lot
Evidence collection and witness statements led to investigators identifying Maldonado as the second gunman. Police said an arrest warrant was then issued for Maldonado.