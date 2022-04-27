SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The wait is over for falcon egg watchers as the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento says its first peregrine falcon hatchling of the season has emerged from its egg on the hospital’s roof.
Others are expected to hatch over the next few days.
You can watch it yourself on the hospital’s live stream.
UC Davis Health said peregrine falcons made the hospital’s roof their home back in 2015 and have been there since. The young birds usually start flying away from the hospital by around mid-June.