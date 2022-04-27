YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – An Esparto man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire after a crash and at a Yolo County residence on Tuesday.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11:30 a.m., they got a report about a crash in the area of Highway 16 and County Road 85B. Shots were also reportedly fired in the incident.READ MORE: Roseville High Student Suspected Of Stealing Gun Prompts Lockdown
Deputies tracked the suspect’s vehicle to the 24000 block of Main Street in Capay. There, deputies believe the suspect also shot more rounds before he left.
READ MORE: City Of Stockton Selects Stanley McFadden As Next Police Chief
A perimeter was set up and the suspect – 43-year-old Esparto man Lynn Hayes – was eventually taken into custody.
Both a .25 handgun and a revolver have been recovered by deputies.MORE NEWS: Stockton Police Searching For Arson Suspect
Hayes is now facing weapons charges as well as the original hit and run.