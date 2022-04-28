Several Small Grass Fires Burn Near VacavilleThe fires were burning about seven miles north of Vacaville.

18 minutes ago

Military Helicopter In Placerville Is On Call For Fire SeasonIt can carry up to 1,000 gallons of water and is expected to be a major asset during California's looming fire season.

40 minutes ago

Police: Drowning Of Alyssa Ros And Xylona Gama In Ripon Was AccidentalRipon police say both Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, drowned after their car went into the water near Spring Creek Country Club. The pair had gone to a wedding at that country club on April 3, but were reported missing when they never returned.

1 hour ago

DUI Suspect Strikes Patrol Car At Scene Of Deadly Crash In PlacervilleOfficers say their patrol vehicle was struck by a DUI suspect while they were already on the side of the road investigating a deadly crash in Placerville.

4 hours ago

56-Year-Old Fairfield Man Identified As Victim In April 21 HomicideDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3v45Nug Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside.

4 hours ago