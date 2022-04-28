RIPON (CBS13) – Authorities have now determined the cause of death for two Stockton women who were found in a car that went into the Stanislaus River.
Ripon police say both Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, drowned after their car went into the water near Spring Creek Country Club. The pair had gone to a wedding at that country club on April 3, but were reported missing when they never returned.
Several days later, an employee of the country club noticed the vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course.
Both Ros and Gama were found dead in the car. Family says the pair were longtime friends and were planning to drive after the wedding back to Modesto, where Ros’ father lives.
On Thursday, Ripon police say Ros and Gama's cause of death was drowning, with the manner of death being an accident. Police also identified Gama as the driver.
Toxicology reports are still pending, police say.