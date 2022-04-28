California AG Bonta Subpoena's ExxonMobil In Probe Of Global Plastic Pollution CrisisCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of a new investigation into what he calls a "global plastic pollution crisis," saying fossil fuel and petrochemical companies have been overstating the role of recycling in curbing the problem.

57 minutes ago

Firefighter Hospitalized With Medical Issue While Battling Fire Near VacavilleA firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while battling a grass fire just north of Vacaville on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Roseville Police Turn To New Technology To Keep Streets SafeLike much of the U.S., California is seeing a rise in crime, and now, one local police department is trying to stop crime before it happens.

2 hours ago

Theatre Coming To Sunrise MallThere's a new vendor inside the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. It isn't a store, it's a stage.

2 hours ago

Workforce Gearing Up For California Wildfire SeasonWildfire preparations are already underway, and in some cases, happening sooner than they ever have before due to an earlier start to the wildfire season in California.

3 hours ago